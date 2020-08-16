EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Family and friends of a carjacking victim came together on Sunday to support him on his long road to recovery.
In May, two people drove off in Joseph Bates' car at a gas station in Cedar Hill. Then, as he tried to chase them down, the suspects ran him over and left the scene.
READ: 2 charged in Jefferson Co. hit-and-run in stolen cars | 'They literally ran him over & left him there to die'
Bates suffered traumatic injuries to his body and brain. He wears a brace on his leg, and is walking and talking after nearly two months in the ICU.
"He's back to helping me around the house, which I am grateful for," said Bates' fiancee Becky Henley. "He has made a phenomenal recovery, he's walking and talking, but he has a long road, with the brain injury and the rehab, he has a long road."
Sunday in Eureka, dozens of people came together, raffling off baskets of goodies and playing in tournaments to raise money for his medical bills.
"It makes me feel good to know there are good people in the world who are willing to help us in a time of need," Henley said.
Henley said it is a miracle Bates could be the guest of honor at the benefit held in his honor. She and Bates have two daughters, and a third child on the way.
Bates' doctors are hopeful he will continue to recover, although they say he may never fully recover. He is a mechanic by trade and Henley says it will be difficult for him to return to work.
Matthew Carver and Brandon Van Doren are currently charged in connection with the incident. They are being held in jail without bond but have yet to make an appearance in court to due the COVID-19 pandemic.
