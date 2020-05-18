ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Prayers answered, that's what friends and family of Chris Ott are saying about his miracle turnaround. After spending two months on a ventilator in Mercy South Hospital after contracting COVID-19, he was finally released Monday. Before heading home, he was celebrated by those who have been praying for them at Cor Jesu Academy.
"We needed a miracle," said MaryAnn Braun, the Chris' mother in law. "It so often looked like there was nothing left to try."
Chris pulled up in a red mustang to the academy to see those closest to him with noisemakers, signs and plenty of cheer. Chris was admitted to Mercy South Hospital on March 25 and has been ventilator majority of his time there.
"The doctors looked at his chest x-rays and he already had the shattered glass symptoms of covid," said Braun. "So they didn't need to wait for a test to find out what they were dealing with. Chris is asthmatic so it was really attacking his lungs very hard."
Ott's son was thrilled to see his father and those who showed up to celebrate his recovery.
"He's a very well loved person," said Andrew Ott. "He'll do anything for anybody it's more of a relief than it is exciting to be honest with you. We're all just really excited to have him home."
He's still testing positive for COVID-19 but the doctors are letting him rehab at home with his wife and daughter who've already had coronavirus. While his battle is not done yet, those closest to him know that he will continue to be a fighter.
"He's the youngest of nine," said Barbra Quinn. "He's the biggest fighter in the family. He's an incredible personality and I think today was a testament to that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.