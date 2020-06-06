ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Family and friends gathered on Saturday to honor a young man shot and killed on his way home from a funeral.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said 20-year-old Darius Houston was shot Thursday near Gilmore Avenue and Harney in north St. Louis City.
Houston was a 2018 graduate of St. Mary's High School.
Saturday morning, friends, family and former classmates gathered at St. Mary's for a vigil and tribute to Houston.
He was remembered as a talented athlete and good friend. Houston played basketball and football during his high school years.
Officers are still looking for suspects in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
