PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Parents of a St. Louis man killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck have filed a lawsuit against the driver of the semi and his company for wrongful death.
George Beck II was driving his motorcycle northbound on Route 111 near the Chain of Rocks Road on October 16, 2019 around 2:30 a.m. His parents said the Navy veteran was on his way home from work.
The lawsuit says that Beck was in the left lane while the semi, driven by Spencer Johnston, was in the right lane. Johnston decided to make a u-turn from the right lane and crashed into Beck, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states that Beck, who was wearing a helmet, survived the initial collision but died after being dragged 114 feet by the semi and eventually ran over and killed him.
The lawsuit also alleges that Johnston lied to investigators saying he didn’t make an illegal u-turn. However an investigation by Illinois State Police said the driver’s statements on what happened were not true.
Beck’s parents, Sally and Roger Beck, brought the lawsuit against Johnston and St. Louis Trucking Company Express Towing, Inc.
The suit says the company violated hours of duty limitations for commercial drivers and this was Express Towing’s fourth crash in less than eight months.
“This lawsuit cannot bring George back, but what it can do is hold those accountable who caused George’s otherwise preventable death. What happened to George could have happened to anyone,” said Matthew Sims, one of the family’s attorneys.
