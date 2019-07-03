NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A North County family was forced from their home overnight after it caught on fire.
Firefighters arrived to a home in the 200 block of Perthshire near Glasgow Village around 12:30 to extinguish the blaze.
Officials told News 4 the fire started in one of the bedrooms and the family, including small children were able to safely get out.
The cause of the fire is yet known.
