Desoto, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A family of three escaped from a burning home in southern Jefferson County overnight.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1800 block of Deer Creek in DeSoto around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Two adults and a child were able to get out of the home safely. Fire officials told News 4 there were also several pets in the home at the time and they are all believed to be okay and accounted for.
The home sustained extensive damage. The State Fire Marshal has been called to the burned home to investigate the fire’s cause and origin.
