SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A family is safe after an overnight fire in South Roxana.
The fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of Sinclair around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A neighbor told News 4 the family and two of their dogs were able to escape the burning home. According to the neighbor, two cats are unaccounted for but it is unknown if they ran away or died in the fire.
Crews from South Roxana, Roxana, Wood River, Mitchell, Edwardsville and Hartford were all on the scene, according to a News 4 photographer.
No other information about the fire or family has been released.
