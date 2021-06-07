JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County family was able to escape a 3-alarm overnight fire uninjured, officials said.
Around 12 fire crews were called to battle the fire at the 3,300 square foot home in the 3100 block of Plattin Road in Festus at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said no one was injured during the fire which started on the porch.
The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family. The fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.