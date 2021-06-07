Fire officials said the fire started on the porch.

Festus house fire - Plattin

Fire crews battled a house fire in the 3100 block of Plattin Road in Festus at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jefferson County family was able to escape a 3-alarm overnight fire uninjured, officials said.

Around 12 fire crews were called to battle the fire at the 3,300 square foot home in the 3100 block of Plattin Road in Festus at 2:30 a.m. Monday. Fire crews said no one was injured during the fire which started on the porch.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family. The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.