PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson team is looking into an overnight fire at a Family Dollar in Pagedale.

The fire started just after midnight at the store in the 7100 block of Page Avenue. Firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the front of the store when they arrived. They were able to contain the flames to the front of the building, but other parts of the store sustained smoke and water damage.

The store was closed at the time and no one was inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

