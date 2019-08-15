POCAHONTAS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A family disturbance in Pocahontas, Illinois ended with a house fire and two men injured.
The Bond County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Yates Street around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived, there was a fight in the front yard and the house was on fire.
According to authorities, two men were injured in the fight and a woman hyperventilated at the scene.
A male suspect was reportedly detained.
Deputies suspect arson as the cause for the fire.
No other information has been released.
