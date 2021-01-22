Car into Oregon building

A hole was left in the side of a South City building after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A family was removed from their South City home after a car crashed into it Friday morning.

People were at the home on Utah and Oregon when the incident occurred around 8 a.m. The home sustained significant damage.

No one was injured when the car crashed into the building.

The home’s occupants have been ordered to stay out of if until it has been deemed safe to return.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

