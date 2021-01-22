ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A family was removed from their South City home after a car crashed into it Friday morning.
People were at the home on Utah and Oregon when the incident occurred around 8 a.m. The home sustained significant damage.
No one was injured when the car crashed into the building.
The home’s occupants have been ordered to stay out of if until it has been deemed safe to return.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.