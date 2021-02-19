ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People who act as in-home caregivers for their family members are now eligible for the vaccine under Missouri's Phase 1A.

Missouri health officials said family caregivers act like unpaid health care workers as they provide in-home care to loved ones at risk of severe illness if infected with COVID-19.

"These family and household members serve in a role to meet the daily care needs of an adult unable to complete those tasks independently or for a child with specialized medical needs. As unpaid healthcare providers, these caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1A," Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.

According to the state's vaccine website, Phase 1A includes long-term care facility residents and staff, patient-facing health care workers and EMS, EMT and paramedics and others. Cox said family caregivers were added to the list on Friday and she expects the state to release more clarification later in the day.

Unlike Missouri, home caregivers were already part of Illinois' Phase 1A vaccine plan.

Missouri is currently vaccinating Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2. The state has administered a more than 966,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. A little over 11% of the state's population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Missouri's mass vaccination events can be found at this link. You can pre-register with the state here.

