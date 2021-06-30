BRANSON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) – A judge awarded $1.8 million to the family of a child that died after being misdiagnosed in Branson, Mo. four years ago.
Kassie McAtee took her one-year-old son Kyler George to the Urgent Care at CoxHealth Hospital Branson in June 2017. Kyler was pale and sluggish when he arrived, KOLR reports. He was diagnosed with an ear infection and sent home.
He died three hours later.
An autopsy later revealed the young boy had Kawasaki disease (KD). The condition primarily affects children by creating inflammation in the blood vessels, commonly the coronary arteries. Months before the hospital visit, McAtee took her son to primary care clinic under CoxHealth for a fever, a symptom for KD. KOLP reports the child was misdiagnosed with pneumonia and sent home again.
“This is a daily hell that I live, because somebody didn’t take the time to do their job,” said Kassie McAtee told KOLP in an interview.
The law firm of Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci told the Belleville News-Democrat that emergency treatment during his final visit at the urgent care could have saved Kyler’s life.
“If nobody is held accountable, how do things change?” McAtee told the trial jury, according to the law firm. “You have to fight for what is right.”
The law firm of Johnson, Vorhees and Martucci said a jury awarded McAtee nearly $3.2 million in damages. The judgment was reduced to $1.8 million after trial because Missouri law limits medical malpractice damages.
