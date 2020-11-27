ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There are lots of lights to see at the St. Charles Family Arena this holiday season.
The name of this year's event is "Lot of Lights," a drive-thru light display that's fun and safe for all families.
Drivers can tune in their car to a dedicated radio station to hear holiday tunes.
The light show will go on until January 2. Click here to get tickets and learn more.
