ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The loss of an 11-year-old this week left many in mourning outside of Farragut Elementary School on Friday.
Trent Davis was hit and killed by a driver in the Central West End on Monday.
"To know him was to love him," Davis' grandmother said. "Wherever Trent went, he became family."
Members of the St. Louis Fire Department also mourn as Trent spent several years shadowing them.
"There were days I would see him on his bike and he would chase us as we were leaving going to calls," paramedic Laticha Vaughn said. "Trent would have loved to be a firefighter or paramedic."
