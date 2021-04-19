OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Brittany Gordon says images showing her mother bruised are difficult to look at.
“I don’t even know if upset is the word,” said Gordon.
Gordon says scars were imprinted on her mother after an incident at St. Johns Place nursing home in Overland, Mo. Gordon says staff at the facility told her family the injuries occurred when the 60-year-old slipped and fell.
”It looked like something that shouldn’t have happened from a fall,” she said.
Not trusting the facility’s story, the Gordons say they immediately took her to the emergency room. Gordon says her mother is unable to talk, while also battling Lupus, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.
“When you see someone that you truly care for get injured, and they can’t speak for themselves, they can’t tell you what happened, they can’t really show emotion, but you know that they’re in pain,” Gordon said.
Hospital records shared with News 4 reveal Gordon suffered from several abrasions and a traumatic brain injury. Her daughter says her mother had to be hospitalized for days, and doctors said those injuries were possibly not related to a bad fall.
“It was an anonymous phone call from someone who worked at that facility, and they let us know that she had been punched,” said Gordon.
After that phone call, Gordon says she received messages from employees at the facility stating they heard screaming coming from her mother’s room before an employee walked out of it.
“I want the state to investigate,” Gordon said.
A spokesperson with St. Johns sent the following statement:
“St. Johns Place does not tolerate any forms of abuse. There has been an allegation of abuse made, the allegation was investigated by our facility, and was unable to be substantiated. It was additionally reported to local and state authorities, who are conducting their own investigation, we will continue to support the family and work with the authorities for the continued protection of our residents.”
The State of Missouri says it is also investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.