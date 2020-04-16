ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stimulus checks are based off 2018 and 2019 tax returns. So if your loved one was alive then but deceased now, you need to watch your account or the mailbox closely.
Veronica Jacobs of Woodson Terrace was surprised to see $2,400 in her back account. She was only expecting $1,200.
"I know one was for me the other one i suspected for my mother who passed in 2018," Jacobs said.
Jacobs handled her mother Audrey's financial affairs.
Keep in mind, these stimulus checks are going out relatively fast. According to a letter sent to IRS employees from the commissioner, checks started going out 14 days after the Cares Act was signed. During the last stimulus in 2008, it took nearly 75 days to get the money to the people.
Jacobs is left with a big question.
"What do I do with it? What do I do with moms $1,200, do I send it back?" Jacobs said. She tried to call the IRS and got a recording message so that was no help.
More surprising than the money for Jacobs, the fact that the government didn't account for cases like hers.
The IRS is aware of cases like this one. But at the moment they can't explain what to do with the money. They hope to have an answer soon.
