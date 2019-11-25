CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some families in Chesterfield are hoping the city will stop another apartment complex development.
Meanwhile, the developer is planning to address any concerns at Monday night’s Planning Commission meeting.
The site at issue is 8.7 acres at the intersection of Chesterfield Parkway and Park Circle Drive, along the east side of Veterans Plan Drive. The developer is asking the city to rezone the plot from “C-8” Planned Commercial District to “UC” Urban Core District in order to allow residential apartments.
The lot is also near a popular park.
“It’s nice. Not only is the park available to you. The library is walking distance, amphitheater is walking distance, the creek in the bottom is amazing for kids in the summertime. It’s just a nice family area,” said resident Katie Russell.
For Thompson Thrift Development, Inc., based in Indianapolis IN, it’s also the ideal space for up to 140 apartment units, a clubhouse, and small retail space.
Those plans aren’t sitting well with everyone who frequents the area.
“I know they are building a lot of apartments in the area and I think that can be a good thing for the area, but I'm a little concerned with the fact that they are kind of taking over. there are so many apartment buildings they are building over here,” said Candise Uhles.
“We have lived in Chesterfield 35 years and love the community but probably more apartments than what we need, especially at this location,” said John Ferris.
News 4 did talk to a couple people in favor of the project but they all declined on-camera interviews.
News 4 also reached out to the developer for an interview. They would only give a statement, reading:
“The proposed development is going through the city’s review process so at this time we are unable to provide any additional comments.”
They also confirmed a representative will be present at Monday’s meeting to answer questions.
As it is currently zoned, the property is already approved for a six-story office space and four, one-story retail or restaurant buildings, according to a city planner.
No vote will be taken at Monday’s meeting, according to the posted agenda. A city planner says the earliest that would happen is January. The plans would then still have to be approved by the full City Council. Monday’s meeting does allow time for public comments.
