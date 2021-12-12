Families speak following devastating tornado at Edwardsville Amazon warehouse

METRO EAST (KMOV.com) -- Carla Cope chokes up, remembering the last moments she spoke with her son, Clay, warning him about the possibility of a tornado coming his way.

“I heard him say that he had to go…and tell someone else,” Carla Cope said.

29-year-old Clay Cope was working inside an Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville, IL as a maintenance contractor Friday night when a tornado ripped through the building. Clay Cope was one of the six who died in the wreckage.

"We cooked a lot together on Sundays, so I wish he was here for that,” Carla Cope said. “He was a wonderful person, and he's going to be sorely missed and leaves a hole in our heart."

Friday’s deadly tornado leaves a hole in many hearts across the Metro East and St. Louis communities, as people start to learn more about the victims who died:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

Carla Cope said Clay was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He also served in the Navy for six years, which is why Carla Cope said it is part of the reason he always went out of his way to help others.

"He just liked to have fun. He liked to travel. He liked to ride his Harley, and he liked to fish and hunt. [He] was a shoulder for a lot of people. He was a good listener,” Carla Cope said.

In Collinsville, another family is sharing Carla’s grief.

"I think that's the hardest part is learning how to do things that we did together, without him,” Justice Virden said.

Justice’s father, Larry Virden also died in the warehouse. He had only been working there as a driver for five months.

'A tragic day in Illinois history': 6 killed in Amazon warehouse collapse identified Six people died after part of the Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville when storms rolled through Friday night, police said.

"He was a fun loving, outdoors person, Justice Virden said. "Anybody that needed help, he'd do whatever he could to help them. He'd rather be the jokester and picking on people just to make them laugh, and he was the one that I knew when the world fell apart that I was going to call.”

Justice and Larry's fiancé, Cherie Jones, said Larry served in the U.S. Army for seven years and even came dangerously close to death while stationed in Iraq.

“He had a missile fly over his head,” Justice Virden said, “and he made it through that. [He] is our hero."

She said in remembering Larry, they are also circling through all the what ifs, leading them to unanswered questions about what happened inside the warehouse.

"They told us that they couldn't leave. My dad wanted to leave at 8:20. That tornado didn't touch down till almost 20 minutes later. He could've been home,” Justice Virden said. "My biggest question for Amazon in general is why didn't they make sure the building was safer than what it was. There should be no reason a concrete building should be lifting off the ground. there's no reason that 11-inch-thick concrete should be falling onto people."

While Carla Cope has questions, she said her son would still have taken the risk to help others inside.

"[It’s] just something you can't foresee, you can't control,” she said. “And, unfortunately, I’m not the only person that's been affected by it."