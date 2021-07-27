ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Maplewood resident Eileen Duggan knows firsthand the challenges loved ones continue to face as nursing home facilities are still seeing COVID-19 cases over a year and a half into the pandemic.
Her brother is a resident at Bethesda Dilworth in Oakland.
“It really ticks me off,” she said. "They shut his floor down last week, so no one could come visit on that floor."
Bethesda officials tell News 4 that someone tested positive for COVID-19 last week at Bethesda Dilworth and per CDC guidelines, visitors were restricted from one of the floors for seven days, which has now reopened to family visits. Duggan says its frustrating that even after COVID-19 vaccines have been made available, cases continue to pop up at facilities, like her brother's.
In a statement, Bethesda says they do not require the COVID-19 vaccine, but, “Since early January 2021, Bethesda has been offering the COVID-19 vaccine to its staff and residents, a practice that has continued to this day.”
She believes making it a requirement would prevent more cases.
“I don't see how anyone who works in health care cannot be required to be vaccinated and I don't see how they cannot want to be vaccinated to help their patients,” said Duggan.
This week, multiple healthcare organizations nationwide, including the American Medical Association and American Nurses Association, called for all-long-term care providers to make the vaccine a requirement for all staff and care professionals.
"Especially with the Delta variant seeming to jump a little bit more easily to vaccinated folks, it’s even more important that especially our vulnerable seniors have people around them that are also protected,” said Marjorie Moore, Executive Director of VOYCE, a social service organization that works with the residents of nursing homes and their families.
Centers for Medicaid and Medicare data show that roughly 80 percent of nursing home and assisted care living residents in Missouri are vaccinated, but less than 50 percent of the staff in those facilities statewide are.
Lutheran Senior Services, a long-term care provider with 21 locations in Missouri and Illinois, is now requiring all staff to become fully vaccinated by September 1, minus religious and medical exceptions. Incoming employees are required to show proof of vaccination.
“We really weren't making the progress that we needed,” said Lutheran Senior Services Senior Advisor Paul Ogier regarding their efforts to vaccinate staff throughout the year. “And first and foremost, this really was focused on the safety of our residents, but not only our residents but he staff that work there."
He says misinformation played a factor in discouraging certain staff from choosing to get the vaccine, but with the vaccine now mandatory for current and future staff, they hope to bring numbers up and bring the occurrence of COVID-19 cases in their facilities down. He believes the reason why more providers have not made the vaccine a requirement is because of the current shortage in health care employees.
“Yes, we are concerned and we're going to lose some, but on the other hand we're going to be a far safer place for people who think that’s important,” said Ogier.
