ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The families of two Missouri Department of Transportation workers held a vigil Saturday night as they continue to wait for the investigation into the incident to be completed.

James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson were killed when a driver struck them on November 18, according to MoDOT. Brooks, 58, was a senior maintenance worker and worked for the department for nine years. Anderson, 25, was an intermediate maintenance worker and worked for the department for two years. Anderson was five months pregnant.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Brooks, Anderson and another worker were restriping Telegraph Road on the ramp to Interstate 255 when they were hit by a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. The third worker was taken to the hospital.

MSHP crash records listed Michael S. Brown as the other person involved in the crash. News 4 asked MoDOT to confirm that Brown was the injured worker taken to the hospital.

The driver who struck the three workers hasn't been charged with any wrongdoing at this time.

"We miss her already," said Tabatha Moore, Anderson's aunt. "Thanksgiving was hard without her and it was hard to feel thankful. My sister would want me to tell you that she just wants answers. It is frustrating and it's hard to be patient. She wants justice for all three of the folks that was hit, and for Jax because his life mattered and although to some he wasn't born yet but to us meant the world. We want appropriate and corrective action to be taken one way or another. Whatever that might look like."

"Our last few weeks it's been tough," said LaVonda Shanklin, the niece of James Brooks. "We thought James was gonna be here longer than any of us. We had so much fun with our uncle James."