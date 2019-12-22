Families of four fallen first responders receive $10,000 each from Night for the Fallen

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four families of fallen first responders received a generous gift from the St. Louis Hero Network just in time for the holidays.

Back in October, St. Louis Heroes had their first charity event, Fall Night for the Fallen and raised a total of $40,000.

The money was just equally divided and delivered to four families of local fallen officers: the family of Godfrey Fire Captain Jacob (Jake) Ringering, Firefighter Paramedic Chris Moore, North County Cooperative Police Officer Michael Langsdorf and Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins.

Captain Ringering died from his injuries after battling a house fire in Bethalto, Illinois on March 5. He worked in Metro East fire departments since 2001.

Firefighter Moore died in his Maryland Heights home on June 8 due to a medical emergency. His death is considered in the line of duty because he fought fires both days before he died. Moore served with Maryland Heights Fire Department for 20 years.

Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed while responding to a call in Wellston on June 23. Langsdorf served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 17 years and had only been employed by the North County Cooperate Police Department for three months when he was killed.

ISP Trooper Hopkins was shot to death while conducting a search warrant in East St. Louis on August 23. He served with ISP for 10 years.

Almost 150 area restaurants took part of the event and donated a percentage of their proceeds from the night of October 23.