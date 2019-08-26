ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Starting Monday, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will provide an emergency supply of diapers to families in need.
The one-time emergency supply of 50 diapers will be available at the Florissant Valley Branch at 195 New Florissant Road and the Lewis & Clark Branch at 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.
Diaper recipients will also be provided with a referral to another agency to help with ongoing support.
Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.