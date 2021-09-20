GEORGETOWN, Tx. (KMOV.com) -- A devastating fire Saturday night killed at least 75 dogs at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown, Texas.
Video captured by witnesses show the building filled with smoke and flames as the local fire department raced to get to there.
"It's hard to accept the fact that we showed up in such a quick fashion, yet we were unable to save even one life in this building,” said Chief John Sullivan of the Georgetown Fire Department.
A total of 75 dogs were killed including Korin Hardt's 12-year-old dog Sammy. Hardt came home from a trip around 5 a.m. Sunday and drove past the pet resort to see police cars. She didn’t think much of it until she got the dreadful call from an unknown woman three hours later.
"I broke down. I hung up with her and my husband was asleep, so I called him, and we figured we had to tell the kids before they saw it,” she said.
A memorial was held Sunday night for the 75 dogs. Families and members of the community shed tears while putting flowers and pictures on the barbed wire fence.
"It just kind of hurts. It just makes me think of what if it were my dog,” said Vet Technician Blake Coronado.
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Sullivan said it is not known yet if a sprinkler system was installed or activated in the resort but federal, state and city fire codes don't require them based on the use and size of the building.
"We're looking at all leads possible so that when we look these homeowners back in the eye, the property owners, those that lost family members, we can tell them conclusively what happened,” Sullivan said.
Officials believe the dogs likely died due to smoke inhalation. Hardt wishes the pet resort had a sprinkler and carbon monoxide system in place that could have possibly saved the dogs lives.
"I hope that he doesn't rebuild and open and I hope that if he gets anything out of this insurance,” she said. “I’m sure he has insurance, that he would donate it."
