ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The generosity of St. Louis residents and businesses is helping to make this a much brighter holiday for hundreds of less fortunate families.
Wednesday, clients at the St. Patrick Center in downtown St. Louis picked up Christmas presents, with each recipient allowed to pick two items.
It was made possible by local individuals, families, and businesses who adopted St. Patrick's clients.
St. Patrick's works closely with each client to determine who gets what:
"Every client at St Patrick's has a case manager so they were working with their case manager, to make a wish list,” said Mary Kitley, interim CEO at St. Patrick’s. “We knew clothing sizes, and they're going to have a beautiful Christmas."
Kitley said some of the clients are homeless, while others will be celebrating the holidays in housing they have recently moved into.
Wednesday saw gifts distributed to more than 425 clients and their families.
