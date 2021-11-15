WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Gayla Sajben describes her youngest daughter, Rhegan as a beautiful, shy teen who had so much life ahead of her.

“She had beautiful eyes and the brightest white smile you’ve ever seen,” said Gayla. “And she was a little sarcastic, maybe just with me not with everybody else. I just know that she was so happy this year.”

Hundreds mourn at Ballwin crash site where three teens were killed Sunday morning Dozens of flowers, teddy bears and three crosses now sit on a tree on Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin, all for three West County teens who died early Sunday morning. Now, friends and family say they're working to process this tremendous loss.

Gayla says her daughter was really starting to spread her wings this year as a sophomore at Marquette High School and making tons of friends both in school and on club volleyball teams.

"She was really looking forward to her 16th birthday, [it] was going to be in February, so she was going to get [her] driver’s license,” said Gayla. “We were already talking about what car she was going to drive."

Then, on Sunday, the worst any parent could ever imagine happened. She got a knock at the door from police with a message that Rhegan, 16-year-old Cole Anello and 15-year-old Jacob Kiefer all died in a car crash on Kiefer Creek Road that morning at around 4.

"I mean I think that we're just trying to breathe, and I think I feel pretty numb,” Gayla told News 4 over the phone Monday afternoon. “But you go through moments where you can have conversation like right now, and then something will just trigger you…like smelling some perfume or like when you see a picture of her somewhere that you didn't expect to see it."

On Monday afternoon, a memorial set up in front of the tree where the car crash happened continued to grow as friends, family and residents who neighbored the site brought flyers and paid their respects to the three teens who died.

Gayla does not know what led to her daughter and the other four teens to be out on the road at 4 a.m., but she knows her daughter had been at a birthday party at some point in the evening for one of her friends.

“I think they were probably just riding around, [because] I think riding around is what you do. It’s what I did when I was 16, but I don’t know, I don’t know the events of the evening,” said Gayla. “And I don't think there is anything productive about wishing all the things that I would've done differently."

More than ever now, she just wants the world to remember these teens and what they meant to their friends, family and loved ones.

"I'm going to remain in my faith that my daughter is in heaven,” she said. “I just want everybody to remember her and remember that these things happen. It's nobody's fault. There's no blame…It was a tragic accident, and that's all it was."

Click here to support the Sajben family.