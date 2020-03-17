ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For St. Louis visitors, and its residents, most of the attractions that draw crowds have been closed down amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
But there are a few things still open to the public, and Tuesday people took advantage of a chance to do something outside their homes, while exercising caution along the way.
The St. Louis Wheel is still spinning, because there has not been any mandate from the state or even the city on forcing places to close. The crowds there are sparse, and the Wheel is outside, so operators felt safe keeping it open because it still allows for social distancing.
And the Eggleston family from south St. Louis County was happy they did, because it was just about the only thing they could do outside of the house.
“We haven’t been able to do a whole and lot so saw we had the option down here,” said Kevin Eggleston. “There’s only a few families down here, so were keeping our distance still and doing a little something to get out of the house.”
Eggleston added they were very impressed by how clean the staff was keeping things.
Closer to the Mississippi River, the Gateway Arch is no longer allowing tram rides to the top, but the museum and visitors center remain open.
Out-of-towners hoping to visit a national landmark were happy to explore the arch grounds, but a little let down they were missing out on a quintessential St. Louis experience.
“I was hoping to go to the top of the Arch, that’s closed,” said visitor Ralph Ferrer. “I was hoping to get some St. Louis barbecue, but all the restaurants are take-out only. There’s no more dine in.”
Hotels are feeling the effect as well, with some guests hearing their buildings are only 16 percent full.
Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, has begun furloughing tens of thousands of workers as demand for accomodations has plummeted. The workers will not be paid during their time off, but will receive health benefits.
The company operates dozens of hotels in the St. Louis area.
