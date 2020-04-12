SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Normally on Easter, Pamela Locke would spend the day with her 98-year-old mother, sharing a meal and playing games. But because of the coronavirus outbreak, Locke hasn’t seen her mother, a patient at Estates of Hidden Lake nursing home in weeks.
“It’s frustrating, but I understand the importance of lock down," Locke said. "What I don’t understand is the reluctance to share information about my mother and her environment."
Locke has spent days trying to confirm the rumors of positive cases at her mother’s long term care facility in Spanish Lake. On Saturday night, she finally got a call from the facility’s owner.
“The owner called me and told me they had some confirmed cases," Locke said.
Estates of Hidden Lakes in Spanish Lake told News 4 they had no comment, refusing to confirm the information shared by Locke, citing Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). A law that protects patients’ medical records. Some states are sharing information about cases in nursing homes, places where the virus spreads fast, but Missouri is not.
“We are not tracking number of cases within long-term care facilities but at least 49 of our state-licensed LTC facilities have had at least one case, resident and/or staff,” said Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Locke said she thinks more information needs to be released.
“As frustrated as I am with the nursing home and the facility, I am equally frustrated with the state that they don’t recognize the importance of the situation in a time like this, when you have a life and death situation of the virus going around," Locke said. "They’re not sharing it with family members. I’m my mother’s daughter. There’s nothing closer and I’m also her legal guardian."
VOYCE, is an advocacy group for long-term care facilities. Executive director Marjorie Moore says they are working to help families during this difficult time.
“I think the more information a facility can put out, the better. However, they really have to balance the residents' right to privacy as well,” Moore said.
She said there is no easy answer on what information should or shouldn’t be released.
“Folks have been diagnosed with COVID-19 absolutely have the right to privacy to not tell everyone in the world about that,” Moore said.
Some facilities have been forthcoming with information. On Sunday, Festus Manor Care Center in Jefferson County released a statement that six patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19. In St. Charles County, Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center said 58 of the 107 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Moore says if you are having trouble getting information from your loved one’s facility you should designate one person to make the calls.
“Appoint one spokesperson for a family because we’re seeing facilities are being inundate with calls,” she explained.
She also said the isolation residents at these facilities are facing is just as dangerous as the virus. One way to help combat that is to stay in contact with your loved one by phone or by video calls. With adults and kids at home, Moore says VOYCE is collecting cards for seniors. You can make one and send it to: 18 Forest Hills Ridge Ct. Chesterfield, Mo. 63005.
