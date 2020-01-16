ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The racist conspiracy lawsuit from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner against the city and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has families of victims concerned about solving cases.
Rhonda Robinson said it’s been a roller coaster of grieving knowing that her son’s killer walks free. Breyon Robinson was killed in 2018. His burned body was found in a dumpster in North City.
His parents said they have new hope that they’re getting closer to an arrest.
They said new developments in the case suggest the possible suspects could be hiding in the Metro East.
“I met with the law enforcement over there, met with the public defenders over there, and I talked with the state’s attorney over there,” said Ronnie Robinson.
But what gives the Robinson’s family pause is the strained relationship between the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and the city’s police department.
“I feel like with the smacking of the hands she’s doing now, it’s hurting the people,” said Robinson
They’re one of many families who’ve told News 4 friction between Gardner and police concerns them about resolutions toward their loved ones’ cases.
“This mistrust happened before Kim Gardner took office,” Gardner said.
Gardner told News 4 she’s aware of the distrust but said she’s tried speaking initiatives.
“We have to build trust, that’s why reforms are so important, we push to go out into the community,” Gardner said.
Gardner claims several reforms have been blocked by individuals listed in a federal lawsuit she filed.
The Ethical Society of Police backed Gardner’s lawsuit agreeing there is a racial conspiracy.
However, they also noted collaboration is needed within the departments so that suspects get arrested and cases get prosecuted.
St. Louis police said they can’t comment on open investigations but ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
