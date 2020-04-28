Skyzoom4 was over the scene as multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Menasha Packaging Plant. The plant has been evacuated.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement responded to a call of an active shooter at the Menasha Packaging Plant in Edwardsville Tuesday morning that turned out to be false, Pontoon Beach police said. 

Skyzoom4 was over the scene at the plant, located on Gateway Commerce Center Drive, as employees were evacuated. Employees were standing outside as dozens of police cars lined up outside.

The Menasha Packaging Plant is located on Gateway Commerce Center Drive. 

Skyzoom4 caught video of one person in handcuffs and placed into a squad car. Police said that male employee made a false call to police claiming shots were being fired and someone was trying to kill him. 

That person was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Police said there was no active shooter, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Roughly 200 employees were evacuated. 

It will be up to the Madison County State's Attorney to file any charges in this incident.

