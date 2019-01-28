This Afternoon: 20s. Temperatures falling. Wind chills in the single digits by sunset. Winds: Northwest 15-30, gusting to 35 mph.
This Evening. Teens. Chills in the single digits to below zero. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mpg.
Tonight: 9. Wind chills 0 to -10. Wind: Northwest 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: 22. A few afternoon snow showers. Wind Chills in the afternoon 0 to 10. Winds: Northwest 15-25, gusting to 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: -3. WIND CHILL WATCH. Wind chills -15 to -30.
Wednesday: 7. Single-digit highs. Wind chills -10 to -20. Winds lighten up in the afternoon.
