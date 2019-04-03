SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For more than 120 years, the Compton Hill Water Tower has stood in south St. Louis.
It’s one of three in the city and St. Louis is one of the few cities around the country where these historic structures still stand.
But the Compton Hill Water Tower took a beating this winter from the constant freezing temperatures and is now closed as they work to repair the crumbling stone.
“About 300 pounds of stone came down off the tower,” explained John Maxwell, who started the preservation society for the tower back in 1999.
Back then, the park at Grand and Russell was empty and desolate. Now it’s a thriving park where 5,000 visitors go inside the tower every year.
Andrew Weill hopes to have similar results at the towers in north St. Louis.
“Writing those off and saying those neighborhoods are struggling and will always be, it’s just not the case. Those structures could play an important role,” said Weill, Executive Director of the Landmark Association.
They used grant money to study the Bissell Tower and Grand Avenue Tower last fall. They found they are structurally sound but need a lot of work. Weill estimates it’s around $6 million for both.
“It’s not chump change but it’s not impossible for fundraising,” he explained.
There is no organization like the Compton Hill Water Tower Preservation Society for the North City towers.
The city owns the towers and the land they are on. They have money in the budget for maintenance and a spokesperson says they are working to determine the funds for fixing the Compton Hill Water Tower issues so it can re-open.
For now, the first Saturday events and full moon viewing are canceled for the next month.
Funding for the North City towers will include some maintenance funds from the city but will require donations and grant money. Weill says they are working on a plan.
