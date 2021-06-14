BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fallen tree is impacting MetroLink service in the Metro East.
At 10:35 a.m. MetroLink trains were put on hold between the Fairview Heights and Belleville stations. Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea and Belleville MetroLink Stations. Passengers traveling through the area could experience delays of up to an hour.
It is unknown when the MetroLink will resume between the stations. No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.