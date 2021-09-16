ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed down some interstates Thursday to transport the body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Patriot Guard Riders and troopers escorted Schmitz from Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles to his final resting place in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. People lined the overpasses and sides of the roadways to pay their final respects to the local hero.

The procession traveled on eastbound Interstate 70, southbound I-270, eastbound I-255 and exited at Telegraph Road. The escort then traveled north on Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road.

"We would encourage people to not line up on the shoulder of the roadway, just out of a safety concerns, but in history we see that people are going to do that, and that's fine as long as you stay off the roadway," said Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects the highways to be shutdown for up to an hour. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and to find an alternate route.