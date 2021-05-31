ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soldiers' Memorial Museum in downtown St. Louis held its first public Memorial Day service a year after 2020's tribute was canceled due to COVID-19.
Emotions were running high as multiple wreaths were spread out in different locations to honor fallen men and woman who served our country. The American Legion 11/12 District read out more than 1,000 names of those lost.
"Please don't forget our soldiers, please. The word I really want to use is remember, that you are now standing in freedom, come down here and honor your soldiers so that we can continue to have freedom," said attendee Deborah Evans, who has had many relatives in the military.
Flowers were also given out to attendees to place in the court of honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.