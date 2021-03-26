SKAGIT COUNTY, WA. (KIRO) – Fallen Boulder Colorado Officer Eric Talley’s sister finds lasting comfort in her brother’s eternal example.

Police officer killed in Boulder supermarket shooting was a father of 7 When the dispatcher call came in about someone at a grocery store possibly armed with "a patrol rifle," Officer Eric Talley headed straight toward the danger.

"My brother used to tell me, I had nightmares as a kid, and he would light a candle or flick on a nightlight and say, 'All this darkness, it cannot put out that light,” Kristin Brooks recalls.

Talley, 51, was the first officer to respond to the call for a shooting at the King Soopers grocery store Monday. He was one of 10 people killed in the shooting.

“Shootings and death and darkness-- they happen, but they don't win. They can't put out the light that was my brother. They can't put out the beauty that was is his children and his family,” said Brooks.

As a police officer with the Boulder Police Department, Brooks said Talley mixed his “big brother” motto with his knowledge of all things mathematics. "He would always tell me, 'don't speed, Kirstin, in your car. It'll only get you there one minute faster than the person doing the speed limit, but you put yourself at this much risk of getting hurt'-- and he knew that at 16!” she recalled.

Officer Talley leaves behind a wife and seven kids. But, despite such a devasting loss, Brooks has compassion for the man accused of killing her brother. "My family forgives him. Forgives whatever nightmare he came from that he had to do that. There isn't hatred there. There's none,” she said.