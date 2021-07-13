ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The interim head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says he is concerned there may be a COVID-19 surge in the fall if vaccination rates don't go up.
The comments from Dr. Clay Dunnagan come as the seven-day average for new hospital admissions rose to 38 new cases a day Tuesday. A majority of those cases are of the Delta variant. Overall, the total percentage of people with at least one dose of vaccine is under 45 percent. People ages 18-45 make up a majority of the unvaccinated population and are currently the biggest risk for transmitting the disease.
Dunnegan says more of those hospitalized are younger and people of color. He is concerned that if more people choose not to be vaccinated and prevent further mutation of the COVID-19 virus, that we will get to a point where care for COVID-19 will impact other healthcare needs at local hospitals.
"We're going to get to a point where we'll really challenge health care resources. I think what we learned in the first time through, particularly in the winter months, is we have enough ICU capacity and enough ventilators. We can manage what is coming our way. But it becomes such a dominant part of the health care enterprise, it makes it very difficult to deal with other health care challenges," Dunnegan says.
With kids set to return to classrooms next month and with the a vaccine not approved for all age groups, doctors are urging those around them to get vaccinated.
Some local pharmacies tell News 4 that interest in vaccines has dropped in recent months. St. Louis Hills Pharmacy in South City says they are currently administering about 5-10 vaccinations a day, compared with 50 a day just two months ago. However, a South County pharmacy says they are administering about 8-10 vaccines a day but add there has been a recent uptick in interest in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"We've seen more calls in the last week, week or so, specifically for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, just to see if we have it. I think that people are maybe recognizing that they should be vaccinated, so they want the one dose, so they're seeking that out," said Clayton Maxfield with Lemon Aid Community Pharmacy.
National chains such as CVS and Walgreens say they cannot provide specific COVID-19 vaccination data for the St. Louis area.
