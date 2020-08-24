FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Monday was the first day of virtual school at the Rockwood School District and the first day of practice for fall sports.
The girl’s tennis team got back into the swing of things on the new courts. But several things are different this season.
“A lot of different changes, the way they pick up the balls, they’re going to be using their feet to pick up the balls,” explained Coach Curt Riek.
Over on the football field, Coach Eric Stewart says it’s not easy keeping football players six feet apart, but they’re working to follow all of the district and county protocols.
“We're going to do everything we're told to do, even if its tedious, even maybe a little overkill, we’re going to do it because we want to get our kids playing sports again,” said Coach Stewart.
Monday also brought the beginning of Phase Three according to the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 Task Force.
According to the task force, their recommendations are just guidelines and districts as well as different counties can add stricter recommendations.
Phase Three allows for full practices and intra-squad scrimmages. For lower contact sports like tennis, cross country and golf, competition can begin.
When asked when high contact sports like football might start playing games, task force member Jason Muchow they are unable to predict when that might happen.
For now, teams at Rockwood Summit are simply happy to be back on the field.
“We're looking at the virus as being the opponent and we have to get through that,” said Coach Stewart.
