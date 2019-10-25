ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fall color is peaking in the St. Louis region, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The Oak and Hickory trees are starting to turn while Red and Sugar Maples have turned along with Black Gum Trees.
The most vibrant colors will come with warm and sunny days along with cool nights.
According to 4Warn Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton, Sunday is a going to be one of those perfect days. However, Steve says that we have clouds and rain Saturday that will force some leaves to fall prematurely.
We also need to avoid a hard freeze which can shorten the peak color season. And Steve says near to below freezing mornings appear likely by late next week.
To read more about fall colors from the Missouri Department of Conservation, click here.
