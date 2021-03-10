ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If somebody tries selling you a Super Bowl ring for an affordable price, maybe that should be a red flag.
Customs agents in St. Louis made some interesting busts in recent days, confiscating championship rings that were headed to a home in Overland.
A total of 148 fake rings were en route from Hong Kong, including jewelry celebrating titles for Notre Dame, the Lakers and a slew of other teams.
Another bust included some phony designer clothing that was headed to St. Charles County - Bogus labels like Louis Vuitton and Chanel were snagged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.