ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued a statement Wednesday night saying a letter is circulating social media claiming students will not move to the next level for the 2020-21 school year. The department said the letter is fake and "part of an insensitive and disappointing April Fool’s Day joke."
The coronavirus pandemic caused schools to stop their in-person classes but school will go on as normal.
"We could not be more disappointed that someone chose to use their free time to create this document, illegally using our department logo, and make a joke about something as serious as our students' education," the department said. "This is particularly insensitive given the anxiety and uncertainty so many students and families are dealing with right now."
