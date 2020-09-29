COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The City of Collinsville is searching for answers after a letter complaining of a political sign surfaced.
A resident in unincorporated Collinsville received a letter that was made to look like an official notice from the city. The letter stated the resident had an offensive political sign on their property and would need to pay a fine of $250 and remove the sign.
Asst. City Manager Derek Jackson told News 4 the sign being referenced was a Trump 2020 sign that read “No More [expletive].”
Jackson said the City of Collinsville did not send the letter to the resident. He also said the city respects first amendment rights and would not send a letter like that to residents without a point of contact.
City officials are asking anyone who may have received a similar letter or knows who is behind it to contact them.
