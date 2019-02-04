COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Columbia are warning the public about a man who posed as a FedEx driver.
Police said two residents, one in the 700 block of West St. Louis Avenue and the other in the 100 block of Ritter Road, had Verizon cell phones delivered to their homes and billed to their names. Both residents said they did not order the phones and called Verizon to inform them. Verizon then gave them shipping instructions to send the phones back.
After receiving the shipping instructions, the residents said a Latino man who was wearing FedEx hat and uniform shirt and driving a small white Mazda picked up the phones. Officials said it was later learned the man was not a FedEx employee and was not sent by Verizon to pick up the phones.
According to police, the phones are valued at around $1,200 each.
Anyone who has cell phones delivered to their home that they did not order is urged to contact police. Authorities are also asking anyone who can help identify the man who was posing as a FedEx driver to contact them. The Columbia Police Department can be reached at 618-281-5151
