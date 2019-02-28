ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the last year, Nekeidra Mussey has used a service called Cash App, a money transfer system similar to Venmo which allows her to transfer money to friends and family in seconds.
“I checked it out, it seemed very legit,” Mussey said. “I really liked the app I had no issues at all.”
Until November, when her sister reimbursed her for a $500 flight through the app. But Mussey says only $447 made it into her account.
Mussey she called a number online-- and gave her pin number to someone she thought was from customer service.
She had no idea that call would scam her out of $1,500 and lock her out of her account.
“He told me to go into the Cash App link. He said ‘Click on $500 and then hit ‘cash out,’’ so I did that,” she said.
During the call, Mussey says she received a text message from the company saying a Cash App employee will never ask for a pin code. She hung up, filed a police report and called her bank.
She learned her money was sent to an invalid account and someone in Florida. Mussey emailed Cash App support to find out what could be done.
After almost three months without answers, Mussey says Cash App closed her case.
But she’s not the only one who was hit by the scam.
Rebecca Hall said the same thing happened to her husband last weekend.
“$566 just about that they swiped out,” she said.
News 4 will is still working to find out how these women can get their money back.
Reminder: Cash App employees will never ask for a pin code.
The legitimate Cash App customer service number is 1-855-351-2274.
