ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Faith leaders across Missouri are calling for Senator Josh Hawley's resignation. The group, called Missouri Faith Voices, said Hawley challenging President Biden's electoral college win led to the Capitol riots.
At a press conference Thursday, leaders demanded Hawley be held accountable.
"We are calling for his resignation," said Reverend Dr. Cassandra Gould. "If you are watching this from somewhere else other than Missouri, we ask you to contact your senator and ask them to have him expelled from the Senate immediately. Missouri can's afford this. Black people can't afford this. My grandchildren can't afford this!"
"As an opportunist, Josh Hawley has shown us he will do anything," added Rabbi Susan Talve with the Central Reform Congregation. "He will sell his soul for his own self-serving interest."
News 4 reached out Hawley for comment, but as of publish time, we have not heard back.
