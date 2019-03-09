ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Prom season is right around the corner, so the hunt for the perfect dress is in full-swing.
The Fairy Glam Project knows there are two days in a woman's life she'll never forget: her wedding day and prom. And there's a common thread between the two in that they both require the perfect dress.
17-year-old Jordyn McClean said she's been searching for her showstopper all over town.
"I've been looking at a lot of shops and haven't found exactly what I wanted," McClean said.
Lucky for Jordyn, this is the 11th year Nikole Shurn has put on the Fairy Glam Project.
"It was something that was put on my heart," Shurn, the project's founder said. "Even years I don't want to do it, it follows me."
Every year she's called to collect dozens of recycled dresses, so they can collect new memories from area high school seniors who may not be able to afford a prom dress otherwise.
In the last decade, Shurn said she's seen the need for an event like this, offering free dresses to teens in need, become even bigger.
"I started with two dresses out of my own closet and helped a couple girls that I knew personally," Shurn said.
This year more than 60 girls filed into this North County Church hoping to find their dream dress.
"Not exactly sure on style or color, just going for what feels right," McClean said.
But with dozens of styles at their fingertips and shoes and jeweler to match, all that's left now is the the big night.
"I'm the helping the committee with the planning so I'm excited to see how it turns out and also just excited to attend with all my friends," McClean said.
Over the years, the community has been helping zip up loose ends.
USAgain is a textile recycling company, they've been partnered with the Fairy Glam Project for the last five years. It helps collect people's extra dresses.
"Throughout the year if you want to donate a prom dress,you find one of our bins and write prom on the bag," Sheri Williams said. "Then, place it in one of our bins and we make sure Fairy Glam gets that dress."
Williams said, each year, millions of tons of textiles end up in landfills, and the Fairy Glam Project helps put dresses and shoes, in the closets of people who need them.
You can donate to the Fairy Glam Project by going to fairyglamproject.org.
Or, you can drop off at one of the USAgain bins in town. Find one near you by clicking here.
