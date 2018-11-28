BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old who was killed when the vehicle he was riding in crashed in St. Clair County Tuesday night has been identified.
Deputies found a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu off the road between Belleville and Shiloh around 10:25 p.m. The vehicle, which was occupied by four teenage males, went off the side of the road, through a fence and struck a tree in a backyard of the 10 block of Las Olas Drive.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they took a 15-year-old passenger to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The 18-year-old driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two other occupants of the car were not injured.
A friend of the family later identified the teen who died as Kevin Patterson.
Police later said the Malibu had been hit from behind by a 2008 Dodge Ram truck that left the scene.
The truck was later found and impounded while the 17-year-old driver is being held in detention pending the results of the investigation. The driver of the truck and his 16-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.