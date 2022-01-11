Fairview Heights PD searching for missing teen

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Fairview Heights police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen at a clothing store.
The search is on for Lauren M Tolley. She was last seen at the Ross Dress for Less location in Fairview Heights around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-color hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Heights police at (618) 489-2100.
