FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after suffering a medical issue and crashing in Fairview Heights Sunday night.
Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 50 crossed into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Route 159 and hit another vehicle head-on around 9 p.m. After the first collision, the vehicle continued heading westbound in the eastbound lanes and hit a second vehicle head-on before eventually hitting a Lenscrafter’s in the 10900 block of Lincoln Trail.
The driver of the car that crossed into oncoming traffic and eventually crashed into a building had no apparent injuries. Police later said it appeared the driver, Jeffrey A. Scott, 65, suffered a medical emergency.
Scott, of Fairview Heights, was later pronounced dead.
Police believe Scott’s medical emergency caused the crash.
The other drivers were not injured in the crash.
