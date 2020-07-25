FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Fairview Heights man is accused of a sexually assaulting a woman who lives at the same apartment complex.
Mark Franklin, 35, is charged with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint.
Wednesday afternoon, police say Franklin forced his way into the victim's apartment apartment and pushed her into bedroom where he physically and sexually assaulted her, police say.
Authorities say the victim told them she had seen Franklin around the complex in the past.
Franklin is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
